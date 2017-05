Never fear, a friendly vigilante mob is here

Two moto thieves learned that if you mess with one villager you mess with them all when they were surrounded by a gang of neighbours in Tbong Khmum province’s Kroch Chhmar district on Wednesday.

Trying to make off with a moped parked in front of a house, the suspects were noticed by the owner, who shouted for backup.

Soon the thugs were cornered and held until police showed up to haul them to the station.

