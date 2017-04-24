Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - New Year desperation lands worker in dock

New Year desperation lands worker in dock

A penniless employee took his boss’s motorcycle and put it up as collateral to borrow money so he could go home for the Khmer New Year but was forced to fess up to the deed when he returned to work in the capital’s Chroy Changvar district on Saturday.

The man’s boss frequently offered his moto to the suspect to drive to lunch, but one day the man didn’t come back and wouldn’t answer calls.

Upon the suspect’s return, he at first denied taking the moto, until the boss pulled up the security camera footage showing otherwise. Now he’ll have to explain it in court.

Kampuchea Thmey

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.