New Year desperation lands worker in dock

A penniless employee took his boss’s motorcycle and put it up as collateral to borrow money so he could go home for the Khmer New Year but was forced to fess up to the deed when he returned to work in the capital’s Chroy Changvar district on Saturday.

The man’s boss frequently offered his moto to the suspect to drive to lunch, but one day the man didn’t come back and wouldn’t answer calls.

Upon the suspect’s return, he at first denied taking the moto, until the boss pulled up the security camera footage showing otherwise. Now he’ll have to explain it in court.

Kampuchea Thmey