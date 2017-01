New Year drinking takes a toll on one drifty driver

A stationary bus was apparently too significant an obstacle for one Banteay Meanchey drunk driver on Friday.

The meandering motorist was reportedly returning home from a hard-drinking Chinese New Year celebration when he veered his vehicle straight into the parked bus.

Neither the negligent driver nor his petrified passengers were injured. But his escape was hindered by damage to the car.

Police picked up the impaired party and impounded the wrecked vehicles.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY