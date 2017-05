Next time, this thief will scoot faster after crime

An unlucky crook was left in the dust by his pals when they tried making off with a motorbike parked in front of a Sihanoukville home on Saturday.

The crime was almost finished when the homeowner spotted a trio walking off with his set of wheels and shouted for backup.

Police helped him pursue the thieves, catching one and saving the bike. The slow sneak thief was booked and the owner got his stolen scooter back.

RASMEI KAMPUCHEA