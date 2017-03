Nightmarish escape for thwarted thieves

Two men’s dreams of wealth were dashed after their Honda Dream proved to be an insufficient getaway vehicle in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Wednesday.

The pair of purse snatchers grabbed a bag off of a passing motorist, but crashed their own motorbike during their frenzied escape.

Nearby bystanders responded to the victims cries of “thief”, beating up the bungling burglars and holding them until the constabulary arrived to arrest the crooks.

Nokorwat