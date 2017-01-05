Search form

Nighttime visitor cuts in on woman’s beauty sleep

A late-night home invader was intercepted by neighbours after attempting to rob a slumbering woman of her jewellery in Kandal yesterday.

The dozing damsel had her sleep disturbed by an intruder entering her abode at 3am, but initially assumed it was her brother-in-law returning from a twilight frog hunt.

The skulking sneak snatched her necklace, prompting her to raise a cry of alarm. Her husband and other vigilant villagers then captured the crook and held him until cops arrived.

