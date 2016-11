Nimble thief nabs cash, neighbours nab him

A sneaky second-storey man scaled the walls of a Kandal home in a bid to steal the wealthy owner’s wallet on Friday.

The burglar, a mere lad of 16, climbed up the wall before slipping the wallet off the window sill with a nearby stick.

The homeowner awoke to see the wallet sliding away, however, and quickly raised the alarm.

Noble neighbours came to their friend’s aid, detaining the thief until local police could arrive.

Nokorwat