Nine take their chances in year of the rooster

Several suspects flew the coop but left their motos behind when police raided a cockfighting ring in Preah Sihanouk province’s Ream commune on Sunday.

Authorities said the illicit venue had been active for a while, and villagers were complaining about the crowing, but when they arrived on the scene, gamblers fled with their prized birds.

Nine motos were left at the scene and are now waiting for their owners at the district station.

NATIONAL POLICE