No divider high enough for drunken Phnom Penh couple

A pair of sloshed sweethearts made a splash in Phnom Penh on Friday night when they drove their car straight into one of the Independence Monument fountains.

The drunk driver dashed his vehicle against the concrete dividers surrounding the monument, which proved an insufficient barrier as the car careened forward into the water fixture.

The loopy lovers reportedly tried to drive away, before abandoning the immobile automobile and fleeing on foot. Police impounded the vehicle and are pursuing legal action.

