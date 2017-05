No gold star(fruit) for this sleepy truck driver

A street divider was smashed to a pulp when a truck driver hauling fruit collided with it in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district yesterday.

Falling asleep at the wheel, the man crashed into the median, leaving the barrier in pieces.

The drowsy driver may not be picking up produce for a while, as cops came to the scene and impounded his lorry for further legal action.

CAM POST