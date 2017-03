No happy ending for treacherous masseuse

A thieving masseuse did little to help her purported pal relax when she stole her motorbike last month, culminating in the robber’s arrest in Tuol Kork on Friday.

The backstabbed buddy told police she and her former friend were out for a ride three weeks ago when she took a bathroom break.

She returned to find she had lost her motorbike and her companion. This week, she found and apprehended the sneak, delivering her to the authorities.

NOKORWAT