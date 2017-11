No harm, but a $24,000 foul in Takeo province

Takeo province police say that a kitchen explosion was to blame after three villagers’ houses were burned down on Wednesday in Lompong commune.

Authorities say a propane tank exploded, engulfing the building on either side before they had arrived.

The officials noted that no one was injured in the blaze but the families claimed that $24,000 worth of property was lost.

Nokorwat