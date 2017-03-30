No honour among purse snatchers, teen learns

A 15-year-old bag snatcher was left high and dry by his two older accomplices after they grabbed a woman’s purse in Phnom Penh’s Teuk La’ak 1 commune on Tuesday.

The victim was headed to university along Russian Boulevard when the teenagers veered close and took her bag.

However, the youngest snatcher left holding the bag, both literally and figuratively fell off the moto when they bumped into a car in the congested traffic.

Abandoned by his pals, the youth was held by nearby motorists until police arrived.

Kampuchea thmey