Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - No honour among purse snatchers, teen learns

No honour among purse snatchers, teen learns

A 15-year-old bag snatcher was left high and dry by his two older accomplices after they grabbed a woman’s purse in Phnom Penh’s Teuk La’ak 1 commune on Tuesday.

The victim was headed to university along Russian Boulevard when the teenagers veered close and took her bag.

However, the youngest snatcher left holding the bag, both literally and figuratively fell off the moto when they bumped into a car in the congested traffic.

Abandoned by his pals, the youth was held by nearby motorists until police arrived.

Kampuchea thmey

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.