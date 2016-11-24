Search form

No hospitality for drunk in Por Sen Chey district

A heavily inebriated man’s incoherence earned him a fistic rebuke from villagers yesterday morning in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

The man had wandered into a villager’s gated yard and made a bed out of a table inside.

When the homeowner questioned the tipsy trespasser, he responded with a stream of gibberish.

The owner and other villagers then tried to knock some sense into the man before questioning him again, receiving yet more ramblings.

The villagers finally called the police, who “educated” the drunkard at the station before releasing him.

