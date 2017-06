No, it’s wasn’t a good day for grandmas in capital

Instead of politely helping an older woman cross the street, a capital teen duo decided to rob her instead in Daun Penh district yesterday.

Coming upon their elder at the crosswalk, the young men pulled away her purse and began to escape.

Luckily, nearby officers heard the woman’s cries for help and set after the pair, cutting them off shortly and hauling them to the district station, where their Honda Dream was taken as evidence for their upcoming court appearance.

NOKORWAT

Sineat Yon