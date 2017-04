No laughs on April Fool’s for capital theft victim

There were no April Fool’s Day jokes for a woman who reported her motorbike stolen from the market to police in Por Sen Chey district, Phnom Penh, on Saturday.

After leaving a friend’s wedding the woman went to make some purchases and parked her bike in front of the seller’s stalls.

When she returned, the moto was missing, and without a proper punch line, she proceeded to the police station to file a complaint.

Koh Santepheap