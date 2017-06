No paperwork means little leg work for cops

Even in a bustling Prey Veng market a moto thief couldn’t evade capture by authorities on Saturday.

After catching wind of a man trying to pawn an undocumented bike, cops came and found the suspect hiding among the vendor’s stalls.

Sensing his road trip had been taken in vain, the criminal confessed to stealing the ride from a villager in neighbouring Svay Rieng province before being carted to the district station.

Kampuchea Thmey