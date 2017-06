No shirt? No problem for cops on a drug raid

Fashionable attire was the last thing on three drug users’ minds when they were arrested after a crackdown yesterday in Kambol commune found them using drugs.

A neighbour dropped the dime on the addicts, so cops came to their rental room and seized their personal effects; five bags of meth, two phones, two motorbikes and smoking implements.

After the raid the shirtless junkies were booked and taken to the station.

Koh Santepheap