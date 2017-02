Noisy neighbourhood nemesis gets a knock

Speaking softly and avoiding big sticks are two things a victim in Koh Thom district of Kandal province might consider in the future.

Police say the man was drinking and boasting loudly when his 64-year-old neighbour returned home.

As the duo were in a long-standing land dispute, the suspect decided he couldn’t take any more, grabbed a nearby stick and hit his rival over the head.

The victim was taken to hospital while the suspect was taken to court.

NATIONAL POLICE