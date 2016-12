Nosy neighbours narc on well-armed meth users

Police descended on a drug den in Kandal on Tuesday after aggravated neighbours narced on the narcotic-using ne’er-do-wells. The cops were tipped off that the home had been used as a drug haven for both buying and selling for more than a week.

They surrounded the slingers and besieged the premises, capturing a duo of dealers along with 110 bags of crystal meth, two home-made guns, a sword and drug paraphernalia. A third member of the well-armed outfit managed to escape.

