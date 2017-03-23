Not-so-veiled threat enough to secure escape

A security guard at a construction site in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district shied away from testing whether two threatening thieves were being rhetorical yesterday morning after they inquired whether he’d put his life on the line for a motorbike.

The guard, seeing the duo breaking the lock of a parked moto, shouted out for help only to have the thieves shout back “Do you want to die?” The men escaped, leaving the answer, though unspoken, a clear “no”.

The owner, meanwhile, wanting his ride back, filed a complaint with the police.

NOKORWAT