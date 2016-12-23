Now another friend with moto trust issues

The old “borrowed moto” ploy did not work for the 24-year-old would-be “borrower”, whose efforts to flee were disrupted by competent cops.

The man had borrowed a motorbike from a friend in Prey Veng and did not return after several days, prompting the owner to file a complaint.

Police got word that the suspect was headed to Phnom Penh and gave chase.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but when police fired warning shots, he stopped in his tracks.

Kampuchea Thmey