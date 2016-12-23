Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Now another friend with moto trust issues

Now another friend with moto trust issues

The old “borrowed moto” ploy did not work for the 24-year-old would-be “borrower”, whose efforts to flee were disrupted by competent cops.

The man had borrowed a motorbike from a friend in Prey Veng and did not return after several days, prompting the owner to file a complaint.

Police got word that the suspect was headed to Phnom Penh and gave chase.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but when police fired warning shots, he stopped in his tracks.

Kampuchea Thmey

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".