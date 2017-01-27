Oafish thief thwarted by his own ignorance

A thief in Prey Veng province may want to sign up for driving lessons after a bungled burglary in Pearang district on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect approached a school where two motorbikes were parked. One after the other, he cracked the ignitions and started the engines, but couldn’t seem to shift the pilfered rides into gear.

The suspect then tried to leave the crime scene on foot. However, a few observant teachers saw the man’s botched burglary, caught him and sent him to the commune police.

