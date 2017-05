Official is now officially hungry for revenge

Hunger can be a dangerous distraction, as a district chief in Svay Rieng province’s Svay Tiep district found out when he left the keys in his moto before entering a noodle restaurant on Monday.

Police say the 55-year-old went in to eat Chinese food, but his dinner was only half gone when he looked out to see his ride was totally gone.

Instead of leaving the restaurant a bad Yelp review, the official reported the theft to the police who are searching for suspects.

