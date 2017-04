For one blitzed driver, location is everything

A drunk driver wasn’t far from medical help when he crashed into 10 motorbikes and a car in front of a clinic yesterday in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district.

The mullered motorist was speeding when he turned onto a side street and slammed into the parked vehicles before dashing into the clinic because of his minor injuries.

Police came to the scene and impounded all the wrecked rides for further action.

nokorwat