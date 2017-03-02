Search form

One burglar takes the blame – and the beating

One burglar takes the blame – and the beating

Being half of a thieving duo was enough to warrant a full-on beating for one man arrested for stealing a moto in Phnom Penh yesterday.

Police say the moto’s owner left the key in his bike in front of a shop when two men stole it and tried to escape before being stopped by nearby vigilantes.

One managed to flee on foot, but the 30-year-old who remained was given a thrashing before authorities came to take him to the station and return the moto to its owner.

Police are still looking for the second man.

