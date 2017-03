One imported purse buys jail cell for two

Two foreigners got a taste of the local criminal culture after two men failed to snatch their bags in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Monday.

The female visitors were walking back to their hotel from a restaurant when two men followed them and tried stealing one woman’s bag but failed.

Patrolling police saw the incident, chased the thieves down, arrested them, and took them to the station for further legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP