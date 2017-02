One man left behind in botched burglary

A man in search of a new phone instead found a fist after trying to rob a Filipina in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

The two moto-mounted men snatched the phone from the woman’s hands as they drove by, but the bungling burglars toppled over in their haste to escape.

One of the thieves hopped back on the bike and abandoned his buddy to be beaten bloody by bystanders until police arrived to take him away.

