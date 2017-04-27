One phone thief lost his seat, his partner got away

Police arrested half of a would-be thieving duo after he was abandoned by his so-called partner on Tuesday morning in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district.

The two suspects attempted to snatch a foreign pedestrian’s phone as they rode by on their moto.

While they failed to remove the phone from their victim’s hands, the suspects did catch the eye of a nearby police officer, who managed to dislodge one suspect – a 22-year-old man – from the motorcycle.

His companion, however, managed to flee the scene.

Nokorwat