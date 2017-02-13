One-sided family feud leaves teenager injured

Police ended a Hatfield-McCoy-style quarrel after a young man was injured in the capital on Saturday.

A 17-year-old was walking past a neighbour’s house when the latter loudly questioned his masculinity.

When the teen offered a testy reply, he soon found himself facing off with 10 of the neighbour’s family members, leaving the solo victim injured.

The two families had been feuding since Friday, so police brought both to the station to settle the row, with the attackers agreeing to pay for the victim’s medical treatment.

KOH SANTEPHEAP