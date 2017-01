One wedding reveller is nabbed for napping

A drunk driver became a dozing disturbance when he passed out behind the wheel early yesterday morning in the capital’s Tuol Kork district.

The sloshed citizen was celebrating a wedding well into the night when he decided to drive himself home.

Soon after, he slipped into a slumber in the middle of the road, despite concerned passersby doing their best to rouse him.

Eventually, police arrived, issued a fine, and allowed the man’s family to take him home.

KOH SANTEPHEAP