Onerous officer finally faces time for crimes

A one-time officer was arrested in Tbong Khmum province yesterday after his former colleagues confronted him while he was allegedly delivering drugs.

The corrupt cop was ousted from the force for continual misbehaviour, but evidently even losing his job didn’t inspire reform.

When the obstinate officer was finally arrested, he was found in possession of drugs as well as a fighting cock from a local gambling den.

He will now be returned to a familiar setting at the police station, albeit with a different view from behind bars.

