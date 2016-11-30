Search form

Phnom Penh Post - Optionless lass lives to ride another day

Optionless lass lives to ride another day

A young woman in the capital’s Sen Sok district was no match for a trio of scoundrels in search of a new ride on Monday.

Police said the 25-year-old was riding solo when her path was suddenly obstructed by the thuggish threesome on a secluded stretch of road.

Holding her at gunpoint, the villains made her the proverbial “offer she couldn’t refuse”.

Wisely, the victim dismounted from and ceded her vehicle to one of the suspects. She reported the case to the police half an hour later.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

