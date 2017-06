Owner has no truck with deadbeat renter

An unreliable renter is facing legal action after being taken into custody on Wednesday for renting three trucks but neglecting to pay the $3,000 fee.

When the suspect failed to return the lorries after a week, the owner sent subordinates to locate him and get the money.

Finding him penniless, the workers brought the defaulting driver to the Choam Chao police station to pursue legal measures.

Nokorwat