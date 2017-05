Panic! after the disco as man’s motorbike stolen

Hoping to make a couple new friends, an 18-year-old found himself in the market for a new motorbike instead in Phnom Penh’s Choam Chao commune on Monday.

After a night at the club, the victim returned home with a new pal of just two months, who asked to borrow his bike and ride back to fetch his girlfriend.

The victim, however, soon came to realise his new friend was actually a foe – after he waited in vain the entire night, neither the mate nor the moto returned.

