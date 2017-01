Parking attendants fail at only element of their job

A quintet of careless caretakers were taken into custody on Monday after neglecting to look after motorbikes in capital.

The night before, two theatre-goers allegedly left their rides with the motorbike attendants before heading to the cinema, but returned to find thieves had made off with them both.

They reported the robbery, and the irresponsibility, to local police, who brought the neglectful five to the station for further questioning.

NOKORWAT