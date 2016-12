Parking peril brands innocent man a thief

A man who went to visit his buddy was welcomed with a beating by a belligerent neighbour who mistook him for a motorbike burglar in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The visiting victim tried to move a motorbike from his path, as it was blocking his pal’s doorway, awaking the suspicions of the onlooking owner.

Deciding to hit first and ask questions later, the man assaulted the mislabelled thief until the friend and local police intervened.

NOKORWAT