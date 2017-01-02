Search form

Party-goer punches peer, paterfamilias

Vigilant villagers made a joint citizen’s arrest in the capital early yesterday morning after a drunken brawl erupted at a party meant to ring in the New Year.

The villagers gathered on Saturday evening, but one youth was more interested in confrontation than celebration.

He argued with another adolescent, until his target’s father tried to arbitrate, prompting the punk to punch both father and son in the face.

Nearby neighbours helped restrain the rabble-rouser until police arrived.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

