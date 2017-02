Patrolling police puts burglars behind bars

Careful planning by four thieves was no match for the vigilant eye of patrolling police, who stopped a break-in before it even happened in the capital on Friday.

Authorities say two men were acting as lookouts while two others were trying to unlock the door of a home when roaming police happened upon the scene.

Police intervened before anything could be stolen, confiscating two phones and a moto before sending the suspects to the municipal station.

NATIONAL POLICE