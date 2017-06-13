Pay day a bad day for Takeo-bound couple

The month’s salary may be going straight to the purchase of a motorbike for a couple robbed on their way home to Takeo province.

After getting salaries from their jobs as cooks, the victims decided to visit family yesterday but were stopped in the capital’s Phloeung Chheh Roteh commune when four marauders on two bikes followed them, kicked them down and pulled a pistol.

The culinary workers were left cursing their luck and shaking their fists as the robbers made off with their vehicle.

Koh Santepheap