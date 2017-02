Peaceful park becomes a one-sided battle field

There's strength in numbers - a lesson learned the hard way by a pair of patsies after being robbed by five men in the wee hours on Sunday in the capital’s Daun Penh district.

The two men were sitting in a park after 2am when the mini-mob pulled up on their motorbikes, brandishing a sword and hurling rocks.

The targets took off in terror, leaving behind their own moto, which vanished with the villainous gang. Police are investigation.

NOKORWAT