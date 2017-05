Pedestrian’s plight wasn’t pedestrian

A trip for refreshments turned risky for a 32-year-old garment worker. Returning from a visit to the palm juice seller, the victim happened to bump a passing 35-year-old on the street.

Mistaking the nudge for a declaration of war, the man set upon the garment worker with a sword and the help of two friends before fleeing.

Police located and arrested the short-tempered slasher on Saturday, but were unable to find his brutal buddies.

KOH SANTEPHEAP