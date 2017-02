Pesky thieves pounce as woman sprays pests

Unfortunately pesticides couldn’t protect a woman from moto thieves in Kandal province’s Khsach Kandal district last week. Police said the victim parked her bike before spraying her rice field for pests.

When she returned, it was gone, but she noted a suspicious figure nearby when reporting the theft to police.

Sure enough, the boy confessed and was arrested on Tuesday after a search by authorities, though the conspicuous culprit said his partner already fled the area.

NOKORWAT