Petrol station attendant takes some gas money

Plenty of tanks could be filled up with the $15,000 a petrol station employee siphoned from her boss in Phnom Penh on Monday. Given the wad of cash to pay the gasoline supplier, the woman pocketed the majority.

When Sen Sok district constabulary came calling she was arrested but remained tight-lipped about what she spent the fraudulent funds on.

Norkowat