This petty pincher has a penchant for pendants

A pitiless pilferer showed precisely zero respect for her elders during a necklace-swiping scheme in the capital on Monday.

The stone-hearted swindler allegedly swapped out her 74-year-old neighbour’s necklace with a counterfeit and the gullible grandfather never noticed.

Luckily, his detail-oriented daughter discovered the deception and reported it to police, who identified the culprit.

It seems the thief either sold the loot, or simply took a fancy to it, because rather than returning the necklace, she’s simply vowed to pay back its cash value.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

