Phnom Penh parties plagued by pugilism

A peaceful party apparently wasn’t enough action for a group of revellers who started a brawl with patrons of a separate party making their way home in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Saturday.

Police say no violence was reported during the festivities, but witnesses called the cops when a group of guests were attacked on their way home by rivals from the other celebration, and sent to the hospital.

Police, who arrived fashionably late, found only four abandoned motorbikes at the scene.

Koh Santepheap