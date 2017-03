Phone filcher receives firm-fisted message

A man who snagged a phone was given a flurry of fists in return before police came to arrest him in Srah Chak commune, Phnom Penh, on Sunday.

Witnesses say the snatcher was riding with fake plates when he pulled alongside a university student and her relative, swiped her mobile then pushed their moto over.

His flight was unsuccessful though, as bystanders stopped him and doled out some thwacks before authorities arrived.

NOKORWAT