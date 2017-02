Phone thief thwarted by committed coppers

A woman's call for help was answered by patrolling police after a sneak snatched her phone in the capital on Sunday.

The victim said she was on her motorbike when a similarly mounted man grabbed the gadget as he drove by.

Fortunately, her lack of a phone didn’t stop her from calling out to nearby cops, who consequently caught the man and confiscated the cell.

The thwarted thief was taken to the station for further legal action while the phone was returned to its owner.

NOKORWAT