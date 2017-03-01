Phones cost man more than guesthouse bill

A man arrested in Kampong Thom’s Stung Sen town overstayed more than one welcome when he was caught trying to steal two phones from the house of an acquaintance on Monday to pay for his guesthouse tab.

Police say the man was visiting the homeowner because their parents were friends, but as he was leaving he tried stealing two phones.

The owner noticed, and cornered him until police arrived. Under questioning, the suspect claimed he didn’t have enough money to pay his hotel bill and was taken to the station for further legal action.

NOKORWAT