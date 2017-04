Phrase ‘low profile’ not in suspect’s vocabulary

Flaunting stolen money proved to be one thief’s downfall when he was spotted spending big after robbing two rental rooms on Monday in the capital.

A policeman and a factory worker were both victims of the man, who broke their locks while they were at work.

When a neighbour noticed the suspect flashing cash they alerted police, who searched his home and found lock picking tools, stolen jewellery and cash before arresting him.

NOKORWAT